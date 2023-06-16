During RGG Summit Summer 2023, SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they shared new information about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe new main chapter of the series which will be released at home under the name of Ryu Ga Gotoku 8.

Masayoshi Yokoyama, producer of the title, confirmed that the beach scene shown in the latest teaser trailer is set outside of Japan, without specifying where. The trailer itself is taken from a cutscene from the beginning of one of the game’s chapters. The mysterious location is just one of several places that it will be possible to explore within Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which promises to be the largest episode of the series in terms of maps. Finally, the return of is confirmed Isezaki Ijinchothe district of Yokohama introduced in the previous chapter.

To round off the presentation, the staff showed a cutscene in which the protagonist Kasuga Ichiban is confronted with Kazuma Kiryu on a rather thorny issue: you can see it in the video below.

We remind you that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be available in first months of 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Cutscene from the game

From minute 1:00:12 to minute 1:02:48

Source: SAW Street Gematsu