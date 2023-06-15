RGG Studio has recently announced the official title of the next chapter of the saga known for years as Yakuza. It will be called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. In Japan, however, it will be much more simply Ryu Ga Gotoku 8 (or Like a Dragon 8). Why this difference? The answer came from the development team via Twitter. Let’s see the full message.

The words by Masayoshi Yokoyamastudio director and executive producer, are as follows: “Regarding the title of Ryu Ga Gotoku 8… We are pleased to announce that the official title of the upcoming Western release of Like a Dragon will be Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. In Japan, however, the official title will be Ryu Ga Gotoku 8. The reason for this change is that we determined that the messages and themes of this latest game may be perceived differently by fans in Japan and Asia than those in West who started the franchise from Yakuza: Like a Dragon.”

“Also, we felt that one subtitle was not enough for Ryu Ga Gotoku 8 in Japan. Which character and which point of view of this complex and intertwined story do you think you can be most attached to? Depending on past titles, your answer may change! We hope that once you finish the game, you will also be enticed to provide your own subtitle. The Western version, on the other hand, is subtitled for fans who started their Like a Dragon experience with the story of Kasuga Ichiban (Yakuza: Like a Dragon).”

“The infinity concept (∞) is deeply connected to the themes of the last chapter. We had this subtitle in mind since last year’s teaser trailer, where the two main characters, Kasuga Ichiban and Kazuma Kiryu, were surrounded by the “∞” symbol. What does “Infinite Wealth” mean? Is there really such a thing? We are all looking forward to the day when you can find out for yourself.”

tell us, what do you think of this nomenclature? Do you like it or would you have preferred something different?

Here is the trailer with the release period of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth