The launch date for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has been announced: January 26, 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Pre-orders are now available for physical and digital editions of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, including Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Pre-orders include the Hero’s Booster Pack, which will help players level up faster, and a Special Job Set that includes the Linebacker and Tennis Ace jobs. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, like its predecessor, offers a unique role-playing experience, with deeper combat, quality improvements and gameplay that favors speed and strategy. The playable party now has full freedom of movement during combat, allowing you to strategically position yourself and your allies to take down enemies more effectively. Actor Danny Trejo will lend his voice to Dwight, leader of the Barracudas, who oversees the world’s largest counterfeit goods market, aided by his keen business sense and an even sharper machete. Actor, director, producer and activist Daniel Dae Kim will lend his voice to Masataka Ebina, the ruthless captain of a yakuza syndicate. On November 9th, on the same platforms, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available, which acts as a link between the events narrated in Yakuza 6 and Infinite Wealth.