During Like a Dragon Direct of this morning SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced the release date of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe eighth numbered chapter of the saga Yakuza. The title will launch in physical and digital formats on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store the next January 26, 2024. Pre-orders are available starting today.
For the occasion, two new trailers were shared: one relating to the story and the other to the gameplay. As already announced, the main theater of the new events of Kasuga Ichiban it will be Hawaii. Below you will find more information.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Story trailer
Gameplay trailer
Two immense heroes, Ichiban Kasuga And Kazuma Kiryu, are brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who is no stranger to rising from the bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a broken man facing his final days. Live in Japan and explore everything there Hawaii have to offer in an RPG adventure big enough to cross the Pacific.
Experience a one-of-a-kind combat system with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles, where the battlefield becomes your weapon and anything is possible. Adapt your party’s abilities to the situation with wacky jobs and customizations, to strategically subdue enemies with over-the-top moves.
Explore Isezaki Ijincho of Yokohama and the first overseas region of the series, Hawaii! Meet new faces, form new bonds and enjoy mini-games in these huge, vibrant environments.
Cast
The main cast of the previous episode returns, plus an exceptional guest: the American actor Danny Trejo as Dwight.
- Ichiban Kasuga (Kazuhiro Nakaya)
- Kazuma Kiryu (Takaya Kuroda)
- Jo Sawashiro (Shinichi Tsutsumi)
- Yu Nanba (Ken Yasuda)
- Eiji Mitamura (Ryo Narita)
- Eric Tomizawa (Satoru Iguchi)
- Koichi Adachi (Akio Otsuka)
- Saeko Mukoda (Sumire Uesaka)
- Joon-gi Han (Yuichi Nakamura)
- Tianyou Zhao (Nobuhiko Okamoto)
- Chitose Fujinomiya (Anju Inami)
- Seonhee (Hana Takeda)
- Masumi Arakawa (Kiichi Nakai)
- Masataka Ebina (Hiroki Hasegawa)
- Dwight (Danny Trejo)
- Masataka Ebina (Daniel Dae Kim)
Digital editions
At the moment, only digital editions containing DLC have been announced, including mini-game elements, classic songs and the New Game+which will not be included in the base game.
- Standard edition: €69.99
- Deluxe Edition: €84.99
Holiday Master Package
- Ultimate Edition: €109.99
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Holiday Master Package
Assorted clothes package
Sujimon and resort package
Collectible Yakuza CD set
Pre-order digital bonuses
Hero Boost and Special Jobs Pack
Hero Boost Pack
This package allows you to increase the level and job rank of your team members by 1. Includes:
- Level Increase Set (Small) x1
- Workshop Crafting Materials Set (Small) x1-
- Job Rank Increase Set (Small) x1
* These consumable items provide enough EXP to increase a character’s level by 1 and enough job EXP to increase a character’s job rank by 1.
* Please note: these items provide the amount of EXP necessary for their purpose, so they are more effective when the characters are still far from increasing their level or rank.
*These items cannot be used by characters who have reached the maximum level or job rank.
Special works set
This set contains the Linebacker and Tennis Ace special jobs.
- Male Job: Linebacker is available to all male members of the team.
- Female Job: The Tennis Ace is available to all female team members.
* To unlock the Linebacker job, Kasuga’s Confidence must be at least level 6.
* To unlock the Tennis Ace job, Kasuga’s Charisma must be at least level 6.
Source: SAW Street Gematsu
