During Like a Dragon Direct of this morning SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced the release date of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe eighth numbered chapter of the saga Yakuza. The title will launch in physical and digital formats on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store the next January 26, 2024. Pre-orders are available starting today.

For the occasion, two new trailers were shared: one relating to the story and the other to the gameplay. As already announced, the main theater of the new events of Kasuga Ichiban it will be Hawaii. Below you will find more information.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Story trailer

Gameplay trailer

Two immense heroes, Ichiban Kasuga And Kazuma Kiryu, are brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who is no stranger to rising from the bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a broken man facing his final days. Live in Japan and explore everything there Hawaii have to offer in an RPG adventure big enough to cross the Pacific.

Experience a one-of-a-kind combat system with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles, where the battlefield becomes your weapon and anything is possible. Adapt your party’s abilities to the situation with wacky jobs and customizations, to strategically subdue enemies with over-the-top moves.

Explore Isezaki Ijincho of Yokohama and the first overseas region of the series, Hawaii! Meet new faces, form new bonds and enjoy mini-games in these huge, vibrant environments.

Cast

The main cast of the previous episode returns, plus an exceptional guest: the American actor Danny Trejo as Dwight.

Ichiban Kasuga (Kazuhiro Nakaya)

(Kazuhiro Nakaya) Kazuma Kiryu (Takaya Kuroda)

(Takaya Kuroda) Jo Sawashiro (Shinichi Tsutsumi)

(Shinichi Tsutsumi) Yu Nanba (Ken Yasuda)

(Ken Yasuda) Eiji Mitamura (Ryo Narita)

(Ryo Narita) Eric Tomizawa (Satoru Iguchi)

(Satoru Iguchi) Koichi Adachi (Akio Otsuka)

(Akio Otsuka) Saeko Mukoda (Sumire Uesaka)

(Sumire Uesaka) Joon-gi Han (Yuichi Nakamura)

(Yuichi Nakamura) Tianyou Zhao (Nobuhiko Okamoto)

(Nobuhiko Okamoto) Chitose Fujinomiya (Anju Inami)

(Anju Inami) Seonhee (Hana Takeda)

(Hana Takeda) Masumi Arakawa (Kiichi Nakai)

(Kiichi Nakai) Masataka Ebina (Hiroki Hasegawa)

(Hiroki Hasegawa) Dwight (Danny Trejo)

(Danny Trejo) Masataka Ebina (Daniel Dae Kim)

Digital editions

At the moment, only digital editions containing DLC ​​have been announced, including mini-game elements, classic songs and the New Game+which will not be included in the base game.

Standard edition: €69.99

Deluxe Edition: €84.99

Holiday Master Package

Holiday Master Package Ultimate Edition: €109.99

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Holiday Master Package

Assorted clothes package

Sujimon and resort package

Collectible Yakuza CD set

Pre-order digital bonuses

Hero Boost and Special Jobs Pack

Hero Boost Pack

This package allows you to increase the level and job rank of your team members by 1. Includes:

Level Increase Set (Small) x1

Workshop Crafting Materials Set (Small) x1-

Job Rank Increase Set (Small) x1

* These consumable items provide enough EXP to increase a character’s level by 1 and enough job EXP to increase a character’s job rank by 1.

* Please note: these items provide the amount of EXP necessary for their purpose, so they are more effective when the characters are still far from increasing their level or rank.

*These items cannot be used by characters who have reached the maximum level or job rank.

Special works set

This set contains the Linebacker and Tennis Ace special jobs.

Male Job: Linebacker is available to all male members of the team.

Female Job: The Tennis Ace is available to all female team members.

* To unlock the Linebacker job, Kasuga’s Confidence must be at least level 6.

* To unlock the Tennis Ace job, Kasuga’s Charisma must be at least level 6.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu