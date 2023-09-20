Like a Dragon developer RGG Studio has announced that the next main game in the series, Infinite Wealth, will be released on 26th January 2024. The announcement was made during the studio’s latest RGG Summit event, ahead of Tokyo Games Show 2023.

RGG has also released a story trailer which sets up the events of Infinite Wealth. Protagonist Ichiban Kasuga is sent to Hawaii to look for his long lost mother, Akane. Once he arrives, he ends up being ambushed as many local facts are also searching for Akane.

Series poster boy Kazuma Kiryu has also been sent to find Akane by the Daidoji faction, and he teams up with Ichiban to fully dismantle the Yakuza in Japan.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s new story trailer.

RGG Studio says Kiryu is facing “one final battle as he enters his twilight years”, which I hope means he’ll finally get a break after the plot of Infinite Wealth. From going to prison for a crime he didn’t commit to having to fake his own death to protect his adopted daughter Haruka, Kiryu is now also battling cancer. And he’s still running around getting into street fights. I think he’s more than earned a bit of a rest now.

Actors Danny Trejo and Danny Dae Kim were announced as the voice actors for two new characters in Infinite Wealth. Trejo voices Dwight, the leader of Hawaiian mafia group the Barracudas, while Kim voices Masataka Ebina, a mysterious new character who is a captain of a yakuza faction.

We’ve also got a fresh look at combat and minigames in a separate trailer which shows off new Jobs available for characters in the turn-based RPG battle system, including Samurai, cowboy-inspired Desperado, and Housekeeper (in which you can wield a hoover to take down enemies).

Our first look at combat and gameplay in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on 26th January 2024. Before that, Yakuza fans have Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name to look forward to. Due out on 9th November, the spin-off will be a shorter experience which returns to the series’ roots in action gameplay and follows Kiryu between the events of Yakuza 6 and Infinite Wealth.