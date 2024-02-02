Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, one million copies sold for the revenge of a historic series

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has already scored one million copies sold and it's easy to read these results as the revenge of a historic serieswhich over the years has attempted with great determination to break out of its niche.

At the time of the review of Yakuza 5 for PS3, way back in December 2015, the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio franchise it had just been reintroduced to the West after a long pause for reflection: it took a good three years for the fifth chapter to reach us too.

However, the path had now been traced, and during the era of PS4 and Xbox One we witnessed the release of various projects related to the saga: from the splendid Yakuza 0 to the remakes of the first two episodes, to finally arrive at the story that should have concluded Kazuma Kiryu's long narrative arc, namely Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

The traditional mix of narration, virtual tourism and action mechanics it quickly conquered a completely new audienceeven finding the opportunity to tell new adventures set in that same world with the Judgment series.

However, it was the decision of revolutionize that formula which provided new vigor to the brand, and so with Yakuza: Like a Dragon we saw a transformation from action to turn-based RPG that users received surprisingly well