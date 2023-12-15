SAW has released new details on the friendship levels and side stories that we will be able to discover in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. By completing mini-games or side missions it will be possible to improve the personality of Ichiban which will be divided into six distinct types: Passion, Confidence, Charisma, Kindness, Intellect And Style. Thanks to them we will increase the protagonist's statistics, reduce the possibility of him being afflicted by altered statuses and even unlock new jobs.

Is Ichiban That Kiryu they will be able to improve their interpersonal relationships with the other protagonists of the game, and by doing so we will unlock them a series of skills that will definitely come in handy in battle. Once we establish a stable bond we will get a special combined move, and they will even be able to help us with chained attacks when they are close to the enemy we are attacking.

Events will be present within the game Walk & Talk, during which it will be possible to discover lots of information about the protagonists such as their favorite foods or their unexpected hobbies. We will have it at our disposal a Bingo Card for each character, once we complete a line horizontally, vertically or diagonally our bond with the character will grow considerably. Once our relationship is close enough we will go to unlock special stories called Drink Link.

The software house has also revealed two of the many secondary stories that we will be able to discover during the adventure. One of them will see Ichiban helps a girl who believes her pet has been abducted by a UFO. The authorities do not intend to help the young woman, but after seeing the desperation on her face Ichiban decides to assist in the search for her. Arriving in a park where UFOs are said to have been sighted, the protagonist will see a cow flying attracted by a mysterious light ray…

Another of the side stories we'll see Ichiban wakes up after a nap on the beach with a little bird that has decided to make a nest in his hair. The little one, however, has no intention of abandoning his new home, and Ichiban will have to travel all over Hawaii in order to reunite him with his mother.

We leave you now with a new gallery of images for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthreminding you that the game will be available starting January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu