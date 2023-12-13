SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they shared new information and new images for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth which show us the minigames that we can face within the game, between Hawaii and Japan. Let's see them below.

Infinite Wealth minigames

Get ready for endless adventures and tons of fun and excitement in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth! This new chapter boasts the largest content series to date! Enjoy countless minigames ranging from Hawaii to Japan!

Crazy Delivery

Pick up your food and deliver it in style! In Crazy Delivery it is important to demonstrate that “Madness is captivating”.

Earn money by making home deliveries. Perform killer stunts on your path to earn better tips and increase your income! Try drifting down the streets and doing tricks and wheelies as you race across Hawaii to deliver food to your hungry customers. Earn money by making home deliveries and perform killer stunts on your way to earn better tips and increase your income! Try drifting down the streets and doing tricks and wheelies as you race across Hawaii to deliver food to your hungry customers.

Dondoko Island

Transform the landfill island into a high-end resort!

Following unexpected developments, Kasuga finds himself having to breathe new life into Dondoko Island, a place that has unfortunately become the local landfill. Kasuga teams up with mascot characters Gachapin and Mukku to transform the island from a scrap heap to a five-star resort. Destroy the garbage scattered around with a sledgehammer to find resources, which can be used for crafting. He builds furniture and buildings, such as cabarets and conbini and improves the island's infrastructure. As the island develops, more and more guests will come to visit and stay. Producing more souvenirs and offering local specialties will increase the island's popularity. Defend the island from meddling Washbucklers and build your own resort paradise!

Miss Match

Try connecting with gorgeous women from all over the world using the hottest new dating app right now!

Start by editing Kasuga's profile message and icon to create a profile that's sure to be a hit with women. When you chat with a girl, choose the answers and emojis that will make her happy and liven up the conversation. Once successfully wooed, it's time for the long-awaited face-to-face meeting between Kasuga and the girl! Will it turn out to be everything you always imagined and more? Dating girls will improve Kasuga's personality stats. Use the app to date different girls and increase your manhood!

Karaoke

A plethora of new songs, including old favorite Kazuma Kiryu “Baka Darou (Playing the Fool)”! Chat with your friends, have a drink or sing the latest songs at the local karaoke!

Ichiban Kasuga: “ Summertime Groove ”

” Kazuma Kiryu: “ Baka Darou (Playing the Fool) ”

” Chitose Fujinomiya: “ Honolulu City Lights ”

” Saeko Mukoda: “ AWAKE ”

” Joongi Han: “If I Could Love the One I Love”

Arcade games

Play some hit classics!

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will see some SEGA classics make their debut in the series! Have a brawl in SpikeOut, have fun fishing by the lake in SEGA Bass Fishing or create the fighter team of your dreams in team battles in Virtua Fighter 3tb!

SpikeOut

SEGA Bass Fishing

Virtua Fighter 3tb

m HOLD'EM

Isezaki Ijincho in Yokohama now offers an exciting new poker minigame called m HOLD'EM!

Enter the meticulously recreated interior and enjoy food and drinks as you play. Alone or with a friend, there's nothing better than a game of poker with a cocktail in hand!

Darts Live 3

The new dart machine adds new rules and a new dimension to the game!

Darts Live 3 features beloved classics like the 01 and the new Center Count-Up. Create stronger bonds with your friends through a game of darts!

There are also many other minigames available for more mature palates!

We remind you that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be available from January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu