SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they spread new information and images online for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthpresenting the new features of the combat system as well as all the new jobs and unique jobs that will be present within the RPG.

We remind you that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe eighth numbered chapter of the series, will be available next time January 26, 2024but it is already possible to try it thanks to the exclusive demo that can be unlocked after completing it Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. We told you about it in ours preview.

Live Command RPG

The new combat system Live Command RPG Of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth makes combat more strategic and dynamic than ever. Expect new and exciting battles with unprecedented freedom.

Now it’s possible move characters within a certain range during battles. You can close the distance between enemies to deal significant damage or move characters close to allies to perform combo attacks. By moving the characters near signs and bicycles, they will be able to use them as weapons and inflict significant damage on enemies. They have been added many new objects, including those that explode on impact or that contain other weapons, thus offering many more options in battle. You can use movement to target enemy weak points and weaponize your surroundings to gain a strategic advantage.

It will also be possible obliterate enemies in a straight line or damage nearby ones using some of the new area-of-effect attacks, targeting groups of enemies to maximize damage. You will need to keep an eye on your opponents’ positions and aim for a decisive blow to take them all down at once.

Knockback attacks have undergone significant changes. Enemies can now be slammed into walls and other objects to deal additional damage. If you throw enemies at burning objects or explosive gas canisters, you can inflict even greater damage or status ailments. Additionally, you can use knockback attacks to knock enemies into each other. It will be necessary to carefully evaluate the position of the enemies and the surrounding environment to effectively use this type of attack.

During combat, when we move within range of an ally with whom the character we control has a strong bond, it will be possible to perform powerful combined attacks. Cooperation between allies is essential to defeat the most fearsome enemies, so it will be necessary to actively work to deepen the bonds between the characters in the party.

Perfect attacks have been significantly improved in this new episode. When performing a special attack you will be able to press the button shown on the screen when prompted to perform a perfect attack. Additionally, you can now use the button press shown on the screen to land extra hits or change the direction of your attack to damage more enemies.

When we encounter enemies much weaker than us, the Smackdown option will appear. By choosing it, you will be able to end the battle quickly by earning fewer experience points. Smackdown mode is useful for quickly earning money or acquiring items.

The exclusive works

Many new jobs have been added that allow you to customize each character’s fighting style. It is possible to create the ideal party by experimenting with different combinations of works.

Exclusive work by Kazuma Kiryu: Dragon of Dojima

The Dojima Dragon it is exclusive to man, myth and legend. It is characterized by ferocious, fast and heavy fighting styles of Kiryuas well as a special Action mode that only he can unleash.

Three fighting styles that can be changed at any time: Brawler, Rush And Sledgehammer. There Dragon RebirthFurthermore, it is a state in which Kiryu can move freely, punch and kick using the action keys for a certain period of time.

Exclusive work of Ichiban Kasuga: Hero

A versatile battle style that allows Ichiban to wield a baseball bat to unleash a variety of offensive techniques. Additionally, the Hero can heal allies and enhance their abilities with words of encouragement. A job befitting of a hero whose job is to inspire those around him.

Eric Tomizawa’s exclusive job: Taxi Driver

Armed with a wrench, the Taxi Driver uses his mechanical expertise to manipulate electricity and water. He can use special techniques to take advantage of enemies’ weaknesses and inflict debuffs on them. A job that can turn the tide of battle by taking advantage of status alterations.

Exclusive work by Chitose Fujinomiya: Heiress

A fighting style that uses various disciplines, centered around dance, to manipulate enemies. The Heiress can use her speed to outspeed others and alter the flow of combat. A job that has abilities that reduce the enemy’s attack and agility, making it effective against fearsome opponents.

Yu Namba’s exclusive work: Homeless

A fighting style that uses umbrellas and staffs to unleash an assortment of techniques, similar to that of a wizard. The Homeless Man can manipulate fire and use pigeons to shoot down enemies in a wide range.

Exclusive work by Koichi Adachi: Detective

A powerful fighting style that uses batons and techniques to break through the opponent’s guard. Excelling at both offense and defense, the Detective is a well-rounded job that allows its user to act as a shield for the entire party.

Saeko Mukoda’s exclusive job: Bartender

A fighting style that uses a pouch to inflict status ailments on enemies. Can weaken opponents by inflicting cold, blinding, and other status ailments. A very versatile job, able to adapt to difficult opponents and prolonged battles.

Seonhee’s exclusive job: Assassin

A fighting style that uses needles, crossbows, and other lethal weapons to kill quickly. The Assassin uses whips and projectiles to immobilize enemies and deprive them of the opportunity to attack.

Exclusive work by Joon-gi Han: Killer

A fighting style that uses lightning-fast assassination techniques capable of killing with a single blow. The Killer’s high agility allows him to take the initiative in battles. A job capable of immobilizing enemies and delivering critical blows from behind. The Killer can equip blunt weapons, blades, and firearms.

Tianyou Zhao’s Exclusive Work: Gangster

A relentless style that lets you swing sabers to cut down enemies. The Gangster is a well-balanced job that allows you to strengthen your attack and weaken your opponent.

The new classes

Samurai — A fighting style that excels at wielding swords and bows, specializing in consecutive and area-of-effect attacks. Samurai sword techniques can cause enemies to bleed, increasing the amount of damage dealt. They can also use the bow to attack more opponents, which already offers a number of different options for dealing with multiple enemies.

Aquanaut — A fighting style that uses sea creatures and sea-themed objects to confuse opponents. The Aquanaut boasts a number of unique techniques inspired by the sea, allowing him to blind enemies with squid ink or paralyze them with electric jellyfish. An all-round job, capable of attacking and healing, extremely easy to use.

Desperado — A fighting style that uses two guns, dynamite, and rope and that excels at eliminating multiple enemies. The Desperado can learn various status-altering techniques and possesses the means to take down any target.

Kunoichi — A fighting style that disorientates enemies with surprising speed and ninjutsu techniques. The Kunoichi can use Substitution Jutsu to trade turns with allies and use clones to deal massive damage. A job that can use his quick agility to deceive enemies and employ techniques to completely alter the course of battles.

Housekeeper — A fighting style that uses cleansing techniques to elegantly sweep away enemies. The housekeeper specializes in multi-target combat, using mops, vacuum cleaners, and other tools of the trade to attack enemies in a wide radius.

Geoballerina — A fighting style that uses mysterious dances to attack enemies and provide support to allies. The Geoballerina possesses extremely high magic and is capable of unleashing powerful elemental techniques. A well-balanced job that excels at both supporting and healing allies.

