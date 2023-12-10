Kazuma Kiryu revealed a terrible secret in the new story trailer of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, something that will not fail to shock fans of the SEGA series and of this character in particular. Are you sure you want to continue reading?

Kazuma Kiryu in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Kiryu has cancer, and apparently the disease is getting the better of him. She confesses this in the video to Ichiban Kasuga and Eric Tomizawa, since during the campaign the two are her most faithful allies.

Then we see him together with Nanba and Seonhee, presumably in Yokohama, drawing up a to-do list before leaving: a subplot that will see the historic protagonist of Yakuza rediscover many of his old acquaintances.

A few days after the trailer of the story of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth in the extended version for The Game Awards 2023, we are therefore witnessing a different and so far hidden side of the story, which however the authors wanted to reveal before the release: a controversial but understandable choice.