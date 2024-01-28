Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth And most booked episode ever for the SEGA series: the developers of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed this during an interview with the Japanese site 4gamer.

“We're doing very well, especially in Japan,” said producer Masayoshi Yokoyama. “Nowadays there are both physical and digital versions, which makes it difficult to compare with past numbers, but Pre-orders for the retail format are the highest in the series' history.”

A figure which, apparently, is in stark contrast to the figures totaled by the previous chapter with turn-based combat, Yakuza: Like a Dragon: “I can say that at the time of Yakuza: Like a Dragon the number of reservations for the physical version was incredibly low.”

Maybe users didn't know whether to trust the substantial changes made to the formula? The fact is that with Infinite Wealth the situation seems to have changed, the average review rating is the highest ever and the game is a huge success on Steam.