Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth And most booked episode ever for the SEGA series: the developers of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed this during an interview with the Japanese site 4gamer.
“We're doing very well, especially in Japan,” said producer Masayoshi Yokoyama. “Nowadays there are both physical and digital versions, which makes it difficult to compare with past numbers, but Pre-orders for the retail format are the highest in the series' history.”
A figure which, apparently, is in stark contrast to the figures totaled by the previous chapter with turn-based combat, Yakuza: Like a Dragon: “I can say that at the time of Yakuza: Like a Dragon the number of reservations for the physical version was incredibly low.”
Maybe users didn't know whether to trust the substantial changes made to the formula? The fact is that with Infinite Wealth the situation seems to have changed, the average review rating is the highest ever and the game is a huge success on Steam.
A complex process
“The change of protagonist and mechanics had a big impact on us, I still feel anxious when I think about the period from 2019 to the beginning of 2020,” Yokoyama continued. “However, when we launched Infinite Wealth (…) our sales people began to receive constant requests for new copies and struggled to get them.”
“About a third of the development took place during the pandemic and this weighed on the work,” said producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto. “So there were difficult moments, where we didn't really understand what pace we should take to make the game or if we would be able to do things in the right way.”
“As an example, we continued production while conducting remote site inspections in Hawaii.” However, when things returned to normal the team was able to start working together again and express their maximum potential, significantly enriching the experience.
