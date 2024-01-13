Through a post published on X | Twitter, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio announced that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth it has passed all of Valve's tests and will be a game from launch “Verified” For Steam Decks.

If you don't know what we're talking about, there is a Valve team that tests games on Steam Deck and based on the outcome of their tests marks them on the dedicated Steam page as: “Verified”, meaning that the game is perfectly compatible on Steam Decks; “Playable” means a title that may have limitations or require user accommodations to play satisfactorily; while “Not supported” identifies a game that is not compatible with the console in various respects, but not necessarily unplayable.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has obtained the “Verified” status, i.e. the best possible result, which means that the game has been deemed fully compatible by the Valve team for Steam Deck and therefore can be played on this device without encountering any problems.