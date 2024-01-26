SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released the launch trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, available starting today worldwide. As previously anticipated in this new chapter of the franchise we will once again take on the role of not only Ichiban Kasugabut also of Kazuma Kiryuon an adventure that will take us to visit Hawaii and Japan.

The incredible RPG Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth™️ is available Experience the new adventure of the Yakuza series from SEGA® and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio MILAN – 26 January 2024 – SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio released today Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthnew title in the series Yakuzaone of the most anticipated games of 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows and Steam (PC). Watch the launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/ZrmD0Z7TXi4 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth begins with a series of unexpected events that bring two legendary former yakuza, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, on an unforgettable adventure set in Japan and Hawaii. Key features of the game include: AN EPIC AND EXCITING STORY : Two incredible heroes united by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who understands what it means to reemerge after hitting rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a man of broken will who faces his last days.

: Two incredible heroes united by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who understands what it means to reemerge after hitting rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a man of broken will who faces his last days. ULTIMATE RPG ACTION :Enjoy one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic and fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield itself becomes your weapon and there are no rules. Adapt techniques to the situation at hand with bizarre jobs and customizations to strategically overwhelm enemies with exaggerated techniques.

:Enjoy one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic and fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield itself becomes your weapon and there are no rules. Adapt techniques to the situation at hand with bizarre jobs and customizations to strategically overwhelm enemies with exaggerated techniques. AN ENDLESS ADVENTURE: Have fun in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer on an adventure big enough to cover the entire Pacific. Unforgettable moments await every step of the journey with missions and activities to enjoy at your leisure. Title Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Exit date January 26, 2024 Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Steam Versions Standard Edition (digital and physical) Digital Deluxe Edition (digital only) Digital Ultimate Edition (digital only) Languages Dubbing: Japanese, English, Chinese Subtitles: English, French, Italian, Spanish (Spain), German, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese Website https://infinitewealth.sega.com/

Source: SEGA, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio