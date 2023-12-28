Through Amazon Italy it is possible to do the Pre-order Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for PS5, PS4 and Xbox (One and Series X on the same disc). The release date is January 26, 2024. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

It's about a reservation at guaranteed minimum price, as always. In other words, you will pay the lowest price that appears on Amazon between the time of your order and the time of shipping. In the event of a discount, you will not have to repeat the order or carry out any type of action: the discounted price will be automatically applied to your booking and if the amount increases, you will still be guaranteed the lowest price.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is a new chapter in the saga known in the West for years as Yakuza. It is a sequel to Yakuza Like a Dragon and will allow us to control Kiryu – historical character of the series – and Ichiban – introduced with Like a Dragon -. It will once again be a turn-based role-playing game and will allow us to explore many dedicated internal modes, which include the creation of cities, procedural dungeons, a Pokémon-like and more. It will be the biggest game of the saga.