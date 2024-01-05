The international media had a chance to try Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth previewed for one last hands on before the review. Among these are included PlayStation Access, Kotaku, IGN, GameSpot and the Japanese 4Gamer.net, Dengeki Online, Famitsu, Gamer.ne.jp and GAME Watch.

We remind you that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be available from January 26th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Let's see the gameplay and images in question below.

4Gamer

Famitsu

GameSpot

GameXplain

IGN

PlayStation Access























Source: Gematsu