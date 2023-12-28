Sega and RGG Studio have released a gallery of images and shared many details about Sujimonthe activity in style Pokémon Of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthwhere instead of collecting monsters, you will have to hire shady, tough and possibly even weird guys, and then have them fight against other trainers on the streets of Honolulu.

According to the details, around the city it will be possible to come across dangerous people known as “Sujimon”. Our goal will be to make friends and train various Sujimon to create the “ultimate team” and win 3v3 battles against other trainers. There will also be themed raids, in which if we emerge victorious we will be able to add rare and powerful Sujimon to our team. From the images shared by Sega, it seems that there will be over 133 Sujimon in the game, so it will certainly be a struggle to recruit them all.

This among other things will allow us to unlock the new profession “Sujimancer”, thanks to which we will also be able to use our Sujimon in the normal battles of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, in short, an excellent way to combine business with pleasure. Furthermore, the Sujimon that you make friends will help the protagonist to rebuild Dondoko Island, a resort that we can manage in another extra activity that in some ways is reminiscent of Animal Crossing.