Waiting for the public's response, apparently Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has won ovations from the press, so much so that at the moment it is the game of the series with the highest review rating average in the history of Sega's long-running series.
On Metacritic the PS5 version of Ryu ga Gatoku Studio's latest effort boasts a metascore of 90surpassing both Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami 2 by 5 points, both of which have an average of 85. Let's see the ranking of the titles of the series best received by the press:
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 90
Yakuza 0 – 85
Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 85
Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 84
Yakuza 6 (83)
Lost Judgment (83)
Yakuza 5 (83)
Yakuza Kiwami (80)
Judgment (80)
Yakuza 3 (79)
Like a Dragon Gaiden (77)
Yakuza 4 (78)
Yakuza 2 (77)
Yakuza (75)
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth arrives this week
Before leaving you, we remind you that the game will be available starting the day after tomorrow, Friday January 26, 2024on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.
We too were positively impressed by the new exponent of the series, as you can see in our review, although the evaluation was affected in particular by a plot that only manages to get going in the advanced stages of the adventure and an improved combat system, but not yet mature enough to support an adventure that can easily reach triple digit numbers in the hour counter.
