Waiting for the public's response, apparently Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has won ovations from the press, so much so that at the moment it is the game of the series with the highest review rating average in the history of Sega's long-running series.

On Metacritic the PS5 version of Ryu ga Gatoku Studio's latest effort boasts a metascore of 90surpassing both Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami 2 by 5 points, both of which have an average of 85. Let's see the ranking of the titles of the series best received by the press: