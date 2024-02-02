Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has already exceeded 1 million copies sold worldwide

Sega and the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio team have announced that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe new chapter of the long series just released, has already surpassed 1 million copies sold in the world, considering all platforms together.
The message, in Japanese, appears to refer to a mix of copies distributed and soldconsidering that the calculation should include both the physical copies distributed and the digital ones actually sold, but the data is still significant.
From a cult series, Like a Dragon/Yakuza has become in all respects a series capable of generating great numbers on the market and, evidently, also in very short periods of timeconsidering that the game was released on January 26th on the market.
A somewhat heralded success
On the other hand, i signs of this success were already detectable in recent days, with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth which marked the best debut of the series on Steam with 34,344 contemporary players at launch and resulting in the most booked episode of the series ever based on the data released by Sega.
It therefore seems that Ichiban Kasuga's trip to Hawaii and Kazuma Kiryu's Japanese streets, between fights, dramas and a myriad of alternative activities, has hit the mark once again and perhaps even more than the previous chapters, waiting to see how the situation will evolve.
