Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has already exceeded 1 million copies sold worldwide

Sega and the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio team have announced that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe new chapter of the long series just released, has already surpassed 1 million copies sold in the world, considering all platforms together.

The message, in Japanese, appears to refer to a mix of copies distributed and soldconsidering that the calculation should include both the physical copies distributed and the digital ones actually sold, but the data is still significant.

From a cult series, Like a Dragon/Yakuza has become in all respects a series capable of generating great numbers on the market and, evidently, also in very short periods of timeconsidering that the game was released on January 26th on the market.