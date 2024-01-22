













But it is better to go into details about this story, especially since this adventure will be released very soon. What happens is that this content is considered a bonus by the company.

So he decided that to have access to the New Game+ of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth it is necessary to pay for the more expensive editions of this title. This second round can only be unlocked in the Deluxe and Ultimate editions.

Both include the Master Vacation Bundle, which includes this option. It should be noted that this package includes a free dungeon, a Sujimon (something similar to Pokémon), guests for the beach and even more outfits.

Fountain: Sega.

This situation about the New Game+ of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth motivated Kazuma Kiryu's English voice actor Yong Yea to complain about this situation.

Through his Twitter account he commented 'I have expressed this position in the past and I will do so again'. To the above, he added 'no video game should block New Game+ behind a payment'and then he pointed out 'doing so harms community goodwill and replayability…'.

I've expressed this stance in the past and I'll express it again. No game should lock New Game Plus behind a paywall. Doing so hurts community good will and replayability, a net negative in the long run. It should be a base feature or free update for any game that supports it. — Yong Yea (@YongYea) January 19, 2024

For Yea, the above is '[…]something clearly negative in the long term'. This voice actor ended up saying 'should be a basic feature or a free update for any game that supports it'.

Fountain: Sega.

So far Sega has not issued any comment regarding this statement nor the growing complaints on social media. The fact is that the publication of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is close and will be on January 26, 2024.

The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Apart from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

