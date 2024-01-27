Attention, because we are about to give a little preview about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. If you don't want to know anything about the contents of the game, stop reading.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio contains a fun citation to the series Shenmue by Yu Suzuki which will surely make fans happy. In the past, in fact, the Yakuza series was spoken of as the spiritual sequel to the Shenmue series due to the gameplay and some easily overlapping mechanics.

The quote

The first to spot the quote seems to have been user @Shenmue_Dojo on X (at least he was the first to report it), who made a video of it:

The exchange refers to a question about sailors that Ryo poses in Shenmue, to his fashionable leather jacket and his search for a warehouse for a boat. Anyone who has played Suzuki's masterpiece will understand what we are referring to.

For the rest, we remind you that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has just arrived on the market and is already having great success, particularly on Steam where it recorded the best launch ever for the series. If you want more details, read our review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.