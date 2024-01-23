It seems like Sega hit the nail on the head with this one Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthat least when I look at it first votes collected so far online, which demonstrate comments enthusiastic for the new chapter of the long series, arriving this week on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

In case you haven't done so yet, run and read our review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, in which we also awarded RGG Studio's new production, defined as one of the best chapters and quite emblematic of a very convincing new course for the series.

So let's see some of the first votes collected from online reviews, with the game currently having a Metascores of 90, even if there are still not many reviews (47 on PS5, the platform with the highest number of ratings):