It seems like Sega hit the nail on the head with this one Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthat least when I look at it first votes collected so far online, which demonstrate comments enthusiastic for the new chapter of the long series, arriving this week on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
In case you haven't done so yet, run and read our review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, in which we also awarded RGG Studio's new production, defined as one of the best chapters and quite emblematic of a very convincing new course for the series.
So let's see some of the first votes collected from online reviews, with the game currently having a Metascores of 90, even if there are still not many reviews (47 on PS5, the platform with the highest number of ratings):
- CGMagazine – 100
- God is a Geek – 100
- Screen Rant – 100
- VGC – 100
- NME – 100
- PC Invasion – 98
- Stevivor – 95
- WellPlayed – 95
- GamingTrend – 95
- Checkpoint Gaming – 95
- Meristation – 93
- Arenajugones – 92
- Digital Chumps – 92
- Player 2 – 91
- Attack of the Fanboy – 90
- Cultured Vultures – 90
- Hardcore Gamer – 90
- Inverse – 90
- PlayStation Universe – 90
- Siliconera – 90
- Push Square – 90
- IGN – 90
- GamingBolt – 90
- COGconnected – 90
- Multiplayer.it – 85
- DualShockers – 85
- Digital Trends – 80
- Noisy Pixels – 80
- PCMag – 80
- GamesRadar+ – 80
- Eurogamer – 80
- Destructoid – 80
- GameSpew – 80
A definitive passing of the baton
In general, reviews agree that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a great RPG with a turn-based combat system well designed and functional, but it also greatly enriches the adventure component, with a large map to explore and an enormous amount of activities to carry out.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth proves to be a sort of milestone for the series, as an episode emblematic of its definitive transformation into something different but still well defined and mature, now complete in every part and well balanced.
