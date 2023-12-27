The Yakuza / Like a Dragon series games historically deliver to players Many hours of fun, both through the main story and the inevitable avalanche of secondary activities and mini-games. How much Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth it will not be an exception to the rule, according to the words of Masayoshi Yokoyama of RGG Studio.

In an interview, the director stated that they are necessary 72 to 96 hours just to complete the main story Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Yokoyama didn't offer estimates on secondary activities, but considering what we've seen in previous games, these figures are likely to double.

“If you want to complete just the main story of Infinite Wealth, it will take 3 – 4 full days, without sleep,” Yokoyama said. “This means no sleep, no breaks and no side quests, so please enjoy the game a little at a time, without losing sleep.”