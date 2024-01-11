SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio share a new trailer online for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth introduced by the American comedian Druski. In this new trailer it is possible to see some previously unseen scenes from the game, which could potentially constitute spoilers.

We remind you that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe eighth numbered chapter of the saga and the second featuring the already beloved protagonist Ichiban Kasugawill arrive January 26th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam (PC).

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Trailer

SEGA and Druski collaborate on Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio collaborated with the actor and comedian Druski for a new live action trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthone of the most anticipated titles of 2024. Let Druski guide you between beautiful beaches and the dark side of paradise in this massive RPG. The new title of the Yakuza series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthwill arrive on January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows and Steam (PC). Information on Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Two incredible heroes united by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who understands what it means to reemerge after hitting rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a man of broken will facing his final days . Enjoy one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic and fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield itself becomes your weapon and there are no rules. Have fun in Japan and explore everything Hawaii has to offer on an adventure big enough to cover the entire Pacific. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will arrive on January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows and Steam (PC). Pre-orders for the physical and digital Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Digital Ultimate Edition include the Hero Boost and Special Jobs Pack, which helps players level up faster, as well as a Special Jobs Set which provides access to the Linebacker and Tennis Ace jobs. For more information, visit the website https://infinitewealth.sega.com/ and follow the social profile @RGGStudio.

Source: SEGA via PLAION