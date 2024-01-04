Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth could have had a setting very different from Honolulu due to COVID. This was revealed by the development studio Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio itself, which discussed it with us during the last press preview of the game, in which we spoke at length about how the game was born and why the certain choices.

“Taking some obvious creative liberties, the development team carefully recreated a portion of the city, with particular attention to the neighborhood of Waikiki and to the Ala Moana area: a characteristic area, with enormous beaches full of surfers, lined with hotels, shops of all kinds, restaurants and clubs where you can have fun, drink and watch hula shows,” our Vincenzo Lettera told us , who then added producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto's confession about the risks involved in the production, with the development team fearing at a certain point that it wouldn't make it, because the work coincided with the period of confinement caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 19: “and the team could not physically travel to Honolulu to do research and collect material.”

For this reason the hypothesis was taken into consideration Bali, with the risk, however, that the atmosphere of the game would have been completely different from the desired one: “Even though we had a plan B, we wanted at all costs to set the story in Hawaii, and for this reason we did somersaults to achieve it.” In short, it could have been a title completely altered by the global health situation.

For the rest, we remind you that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be released on January 26, 2024 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.