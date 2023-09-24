Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was awarded to the Japan Game Awards 2023 Future Divisionproving to be the upcoming title most voted by visitors to the Tokyo Game Show, who had the opportunity to try it on the showfloor.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Persona 3 Reload Sonic Superstars Metaphor: ReFantazio Zenless Zone Zero Fate/Samurai Remnant Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Persona 5 Tactics Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

We recently talked about the many new features of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which as we know it will include this time two different playable protagonistsnamely Ichiban Kasuga and dear old Kazuma Kiryu.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road placed second in this one classificationfollowed by Persona 3 Reload, while Sonic Superstars doesn’t seem to have had the same response as Sonic Frontiers, which won the Future Division last year.