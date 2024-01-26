Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows and PC (Steam).

Publisher SEGA and development studio Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced the publication today's Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth a new game from Yakuza series despite the particular holiday setting, calling it one of the most anticipated of 2024.

If you want more details on the game, we recommend reading our review.

The official press release also reminds us that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth starts from a series of unexpected events that lead Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu to experience an unforgettable adventure set between Japan and Hawaii.

Beyond the strange scenario, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth promises to make players experience an epic and exciting story together with the two heroes united by destiny, who will have to face turn-based battles and many mini games.

The launch trailer shows us some of these moments, focusing in particular on the combat system, which is truly complex and exciting.