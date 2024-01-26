Publisher SEGA and development studio Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced the publication today's Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealtha new game from Yakuza seriesdespite the particular holiday setting, calling it one of the most anticipated of 2024.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows and PC (Steam).
If you want more details on the game, we recommend reading our review.
The official press release also reminds us that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth starts from a series of unexpected events that lead Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu to experience an unforgettable adventure set between Japan and Hawaii.
Beyond the strange scenario, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth promises to make players experience an epic and exciting story together with the two heroes united by destiny, who will have to face turn-based battles and many mini games.
The launch trailer shows us some of these moments, focusing in particular on the combat system, which is truly complex and exciting.
#Dragon #Infinite #Wealth #Yakuza #vacation
Leave a Reply