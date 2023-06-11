during theXbox Games Showcase 2023, SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio presented exclusively the new episode of the saga of Yakuzawhich finally receives an official title. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be available in first months of 2024during the trailer confirmed only for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One And pc — but according to previously disclosed information, also coming up PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

This teaser trailer showed Ichiban Kasuga, new protagonist starting from the seventh episode, wake up on a beach that is anything but deserted and completely naked. It seems that part of the game will be set outside Japan, probably in Hawaii. Let’s see the new video below.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Reveal Trailer

Source: Xbox Games Showcase 2023