SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released an avalanche of traileras many as fifteen, to present the personages that we will find in the campaign of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthfrom the protagonists to the new entries, finally passing through the villains.

A few days after the release of the story trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth in the extended version, i video highlight the rich cast that we will have the opportunity to manage in the new chapter of the series, led in this case by Ichiban Kasuga and the returning Kazuma Kiryu.

At their side old and new friendsfor example the taxi driver Eric Tomizawa, the mysterious Chitose Fujinomiya and Eiji Mitamura, who join the historic group of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, composed of Yu Nanba, Koichi Adachi, Saeko Mukoda, Seonhee, Joongi Han and Tianyou Zhao.