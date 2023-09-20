A couple of months ago something that Yakuza fans were waiting for was shown, and that was the revelation of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, a title that in fact did not show us much in its first image towards the followers. However, it has not been too long for us to have more news, where the next adventure of these iconic characters already has a release date.

This has been revealed through a new trailer, in which we see Ichiban and Kiryu have their own conflicts and hobbies, stating that there will be a trip to Hawaii and therefore exploration will be vital within this tropical city. Added to this is that the mafia issues will continue to haunt them, so they should not stay with their arms crossed and will have to defend themselves against the villains.

Here you can see it:

As for the game’s release date, it will be next 26 of January when fans of the franchise will continue to enjoy street fights and a story that follows the thread of the other games in the saga released previously. To this is added that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased his Name is thrown in Novemberbeing the perfect sandwich to move on to the main course.

Remember that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will arrive for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Although it is a niche franchise, it is important that its games continue to come out to comply with this sector of SEGA. However, the creator of the franchise is no longer here, and I don’t know how much that detail affects it.