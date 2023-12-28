SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they shared new information and images for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthintroducing the revamped dei minigame Sujimon already seen in the previous chapter, but expanded and made decidedly deeper.

We remind you that Infinite Wealth it will be available next time January 26th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

The Sujimon of Infinite Wealth

Collect Sujimon and train them to fight! Aim to become the best Sujimon master!

Dangerous individuals known as Sujimon. In Sujimon Battles, you will have to lead these Sujimon in 3-on-3 competitions as their trainer!

Befriend and train Hawaii's various Sujimon to create your ultimate team. Challenge the toughest trainers and fight to dethrone the reigning world champions of the Sujimon battle: the Four Discretes and the Sujimon Master!

By progressing through the Sujimon story it is possible to unlock a new job, the Sujimancer. Once you become Sujimancer, you will be able to equip your Sujimon and summon them into combat. The stronger the Sujimon, the more powerful the Sujimancer's abilities will be.

1. Grab some Sujimon!

After finishing a battle in the streets of Hawaii, you will sometimes have the opportunity to recruit a Sujimon. You will be able to recruit them if you offer a Dono Suji and they will accept it. Take advantage of every opportunity to recruit allies!

There are also the raid, where those who are confident in their strength gather to fight. Defeating a Sujimon in a raid means guaranteeing the possibility of recruiting him! The raids will disappear after a while, so do your best not to miss them.

Another method is to try your luck in points Sujimon Gacha present around Hawaii, where you can use cash or gacha tickets to get Sujimon.

2. Sujimon Battles!

Sujimon battles are three-on-three head-to-head competitions! As a coach, Kasuga gives commands to his Sujimon to try to defeat the opposing team.

Sujimon exist in five different types, each with different affinities. Find the strategy that's right for you, whether it's balancing your team, trying a highly specialized one, or somewhere in between.

Boost your allies' morale with strategic commands and unleash their special attacks to achieve victory!

3. Here are two of the many Sujimon available!

Freakalele — He calms his allies with the timbre of his beloved ukulele and occasionally uses it as a blunt instrument. A healer Sujimon who spends his winnings to repair the ukulele.

Dosukoi Gigantes — A heavyweight fighter whose physique, not unlike an iron wall, gives him an air of dignity. Despite his appearance, his movements are precise and a powerful spinning kick is his special attack.

4. Train Sujimon!

Sujimon who join the team can be trained through strengthening, awakening, and evolving. To strengthen your Sujimon, give them some Sujimuncha nutritional drink specially designed for Sujimon.

The awakening occurs when you feed a Sujimon another of its own species, thus unlocking its potential and improving its parameters.

Furthermore, when you repeatedly awaken Sujimon himself and push him to the limits of his potential, he might evolve. Train your favorite Sujimon to build the ultimate team!

Sujimon on Dondoko Island

If you decide to bring theDondoko Islandyou will be able to use a structure called Dondoko Farm. There you can train the Sujimon you befriended in Hawaii to raise their level.

The Sujimon also participate in the revival of Dondoko Island, growing crops and earning money that can be used on the island. As the Sujimon work and train, their trust in Kasuga will increase, allowing him to participate more actively in the Sujimon battles.

Use Dondoko Farm to help revive the island and train your Sujimon.

New jobs

Ichiban Kasuga – Exclusive Job: Sujimancer

A unique fighting style that harnesses the power of trained Sujimon to fight. The Sujimancer job allows Kasuga to summon various Sujimon, offering a number of different options in combat. This craft is unique, as it grows stronger with each trained and nurtured Sujimon.

Ability: Spicy breath

Source: SAW Street Gematsu