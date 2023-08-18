SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced a special demo for the highly anticipated Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The demo will be released within Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Nameand it will only be possible to play it after completing the main storyline.

It is a very special demo since we will be able to see inside it of the scenes that will not be present in the full game. At the moment, however, the software house has not released further details in this regard, therefore we do not know what content it is.

Waiting to find out more, I remind you that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be available early 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. We now leave you with the developer diary in which the director Masayoshi Yokoyama talks about the two new chapters coming soon. Good vision!

Source: SAW Street Gematsu