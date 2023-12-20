SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have shared a new series of trailers dedicated to the characters of the cast of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe next one coming January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Let's see them below, in English and Japanese.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Ichiban Kasuga





Kazuma Kiryu





Eric Tomizawa





Chitose Fujinomiya





Yu Nanba





Koichi Adachi





Saeko Mukoda





Seonhee





Joongi Han





Tianyou Zhao





Eiji Mitamura





Masataka Ebina





Jo Sawashiro





Yutaka Yamai





Supervisors





Source: SAW Street Gematsu