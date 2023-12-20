SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have shared a new series of trailers dedicated to the characters of the cast of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe next one coming January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.
Let's see them below, in English and Japanese.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Ichiban Kasuga
Kazuma Kiryu
Eric Tomizawa
Chitose Fujinomiya
Yu Nanba
Koichi Adachi
Saeko Mukoda
Seonhee
Joongi Han
Tianyou Zhao
Eiji Mitamura
Masataka Ebina
Jo Sawashiro
Yutaka Yamai
Source: SAW Street Gematsu
