Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe new chapter in the SEGA series, was shown by IGN with a video Of gameplay lasting approximately twenty minutes, captured on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Released on January 26, 2024, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will put us back in the shoes of Ichiban Kasuga, protagonist of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but also in those of Kazuma Kiryu, who will return as second playable character.

The sequences of the film see Ichiban visit Hawaii together with Kiryu and here immediately clash with some no-good people, showing off the peculiarities of the well-known turn-based combat system introduced in the previous episode of the saga.