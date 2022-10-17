It could be a quiet weekend like any other in that day Ikebukuro, Tokyowhich instead turned into a kind of Like a Dragon in real life! Sunday 16 Octoberat the 58th floor of the shopping center Sunshine 60 from Ikebukuroa fight took place involving the beauty of 100 people. They were normally eating at a restaurant when suddenly they started punching each other.

The people arrested and identified were found not to belong to criminal organizations such as the Yakuzabut instead they are part of the gang-like group known as Chinese Dragon. Initial investigations revealed that the group was in the restaurant to celebrate the recent release of one of the members (which apparently did not last long … Ed).

As announced by the police, the group Chinese Dragon it is mainly made up of grandchildren of Japanese orphans from China. During the Second World Warsome Japanese soldiers abandoned their families during the repatriation from Huludao.

Source: Asahi Shimbun Street Siliconera