Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will see the return of a character well known to fans of the spin-off series JudgmentMasaharu Kaito: apparently the former Yakuza will be at the center of one of the game’s secondary missions.

Protagonist some time ago of the expansion The Kaito Files, Takayuki’s great friend Yagami will somehow come into contact with Kazuma Kiryu, but it seems that his it won’t be the only Easter egg by Like a Dragon Gaiden.

In fact, there is the feeling that the developers of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio wanted to include Kiryu’s “secret” adventure several familiar faces to fans of the Yakuza saga, such as the middle-aged stewardess Etsuko.