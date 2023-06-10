Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in digital format onlyapparently: this is what several American retailers claim, after contacting SEGA.

Out on November 9, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name could therefore act as the first episode of the Yakuza series without a physical distribution for several years now.

It is not known the reasons behind a similar decision, especially considering that The Yakuza Remastered Collection has also enjoyed a publication on diskbut it is unlikely that it will concern only the American market.

“Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu staged his death and dropped his name to protect his family. Now, a mysterious figure thrusts him back into the center of conflict to bring him out of hiding,” reads the synopsis of Like to Dragon Gaiden.

In the game we will have available at least two fighting styles different: Yakuza and Agent. The first takes advantage of Kazuma’s experience in the streets of Kamurocho to inflict devastating blows on enemies, while the second allows you to use various gadgets to defeat groups of opponents.