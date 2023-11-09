Among the numerous quests present in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (here’s our review of the game), one in particular might test your patience. In the mission of Akame called “Fight for the Seven Spheres, Joryu-san!” — with a clear reference to the first Italian theme song of Dragon Ball — we will actually have to look for a parody of seven golden spheres scattered throughout the game world.

The maps to keep an eye on will be that of Sotenbori and the Castle floating on the ship, but it won’t be so easy to find them all and bring them from Shen, the NPC who requests it. Below we list the locations where it will be possible to find the seven golden spheres.

First sphere

The first of the spheres to recover, also among the easiest to find, we will find at the pawn shop Ebisu of Sotenbori, and we will be able to take it home by purchasing it at the price of 77,777 yen. Not exactly cheap, but absolutely necessary as a first step towards completing the mission.

Second sphere

We will find a sphere in the Akame’s shop, accessible by speaking to her in her lair and allowing her to open it with the donation of 15,000 yen. However, this first donation will not be enough to simply open the store, she will need to fund it two more times to expand it, with 80,000 yen each. The golden sphere will appear among the items that can be purchased at the price of 777 points Akame.

Third sphere

An NPC on the Sotenbori Bridge will tell us that on theboat that occasionally passes along the river there is a strange shiny individual. All we have to do is get down, getting as close as possible to the river and wait for the boat to pass. On the bow we will find an exhibitionist with the first dragon ball… on the package. We use our own Spider to grab it.

Fourth sphere

We will find the next golden sphere at the club Kiss & Shot where you can play billiards. To get it you will need to play the minigame until you accumulate it 777 points and buy the sphere from the NPC that allows us to play, who exchanges points in exchange for special prizes, including the golden sphere that interests us. It is not necessary to win to earn points, because by playing on maximum difficulty you will receive 100 points after each defeat, or more than a thousand if you manage to win.

Fifth sphere

This sphere is among the most difficult to find, because we will first have to accept a request during one patrol walkon one of the banks of the river: following the map it will be exactly in the center of the upper one. We will find an NPC sitting under an umbrella and we will have to talk to him to accept the task. After that we will have to go to the street Shofukucho and look up: we will find it up one of the signs near the arch with the name of the street written. Also in this case we will have to recover it with the Spider.

Sixth sphere

From here on out we will have to look for the Castleaccessible (not always during the plot) by talking to Akame to his lair. The first castle sphere is found between the legs of one of the two gigantic statueswith an NPC who will point out that there’s something shiny right there, where the sun doesn’t shine. Let’s try to get as close as possible to the statue package and recover it through our gadget Spider.

Seventh sphere

Always at Castleto the left of casino we will notice a group of characters dancing. One of them in particular, who seems to move motionless on a conveyor belt, It has the golden ball right on the packagelike the ship’s exhibitionist. But then it’s a vice! Even in this case, we wait for it to get as close as possible so we can recover it with ours Spider.

Once we have collected all the spheres we will have to return to Akame and she will reveal the location of Shen to which we will have to bring them to her. The person who commissioned the quest will be able to fulfill one of our wishes. But hey, we’re not in an anime and he’s definitely not the dragon god.