During Summer Game Fest SAW previewed the gameplay trailer for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namethe new intermediate chapter of the saga of Yakuza which will once again see the ex as the protagonist Dojima dragon, Kazuma Kiryu — now renamed Joryu. The title, as leaked this morning, will be available next November 9th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.
By following this link you can find out more about the plot and gameplay.
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – Gameplay Trailer
Source: SEGA via Summer Game Fest
#Dragon #Gaiden #Trailer #Summer #Game #Fest
Leave a Reply