Before making any purchase, it is good to get as much information as possible about the store which will most likely have all the answers necessary to satisfy our curiosity. Well, what would happen if we had access to the page on a video game store that we didn’t know anything about yet? It happened with Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and its page of Playstation Storethanks to it we got to see description, screenshots And release date of the game.

According to the information obtained, the new title starring the infamous Yakuza it would hit the market next November 9th and will take us on an undercover adventure once again as the famous member of the Japanese mafia Kazuma Kiryu. Joryu, the protagonist’s alter-ego, is instead a police officer and this controversial narrative cue will give us the opportunity to explore two different fighting styles; that rough and aggressive used by the Japanese mafia and that agile and shrewd typical of law enforcement.

As in the previous title, this time too it seems there will be no shortage of secondary activities, from the simple possibility of having a drink at Cafe up to singing in a karaoke. The informant Akame instead, he will take care of providing us with various missions that will enrich the gaming experience even when you are not dedicated to the main story. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name seems to have all it takes to turn out to be yet another quality title given to us by the series of Yakuza.