SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio share a new trailer online for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namenew episode for the saga formerly known as Yakuza the next one is coming November 9th. This video is dedicated to the protagonist Kazuma Kiryuwho in this game will take on a new identity as an agent of Daidoji, Joryu.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC and will be included from day one on Xbox Game Pass. Here you can read ours review. Here you can read our preview of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe new main episode of the series which will be available from 26 January 2024.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – Meet Kazuma Kiryu

Source: SAW Street Gematsu