During Like a Dragon Directas well as revealing the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth release date, SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they showed the opening cinematic for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namethe chapter that will introduce players to the events of the eighth episode, out next November 9th.

The opening of the game will be accompanied by the song entitled “Katatoki” Of Yojiro Noda and JID and we can see it in the video included below. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name it will come out up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

The title will be available in the West only in digital format, if you are interested in the physical edition and the Limited Edition, which will also include the Italian language, you can find it here.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – Opening

Source: SAW Street Gematsu