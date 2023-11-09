SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they released the launch trailer online for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namefinally available starting today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC in digital format.

This new adventure for Kiryunow known as Joryu and agent on behalf of Daidojitakes place parallel to the seventh chapter and the events of Ichiban Kasuga and will explain the background that led to the Dojima Dragon to cover his tracks. We told you about Like a Dragon Gaiden in our review. Let’s see the launch trailer below.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – Launch Trailer

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name™, by SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, available now Experience a gripping story full of merciless hand-to-hand combat Milan, 9 November 2023 – Today, SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio released the action-adventure fighting game Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Nameavailable on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and PC. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is the latest title in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s iconic series, Like a Dragon. Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his death and abandoned his name to protect his family. Now, a mysterious figure pushes him back into the center of the conflict to bring him out into the open. Main features: ERASE YOUR PAST TO PROTECT YOUR FUTURE: Embark on an immersive, action-packed adventure filled with adrenaline-pumping combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.

Embark on an immersive, action-packed adventure filled with adrenaline-pumping combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities. ULTIMATE COMBAT WITH TWO HIGH-IMPACT STYLES: Relentlessly switch between Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in brutal combat. With Yakuza style, make your enemies tremble by unleashing all the fury and unparalleled power of Kiryu’s wildest moves. Or up the ante with the Agent style and deliver strikes with absolute precision and speed, using a wide range of hi-tech gadgets such as electrified cables to stun enemies.

Relentlessly switch between Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in brutal combat. With Yakuza style, make your enemies tremble by unleashing all the fury and unparalleled power of Kiryu’s wildest moves. Or up the ante with the Agent style and deliver strikes with absolute precision and speed, using a wide range of hi-tech gadgets such as electrified cables to stun enemies. ENDLESS FUN: Whether you’re fighting in the Castle Arena, singing karaoke, drinking and entertaining at the cabaret, or racing the Pocket Circuit, the world will offer you a variety of immersive experiences. You can purchase the game in two editions, standard and deluxe, of which the second allows you to fight with or alongside three legendary yakuza in Arena battles aboard the mysterious cargo ship known as the Castle. Complete the campaign Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will give you access to a special trial version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. You will be able to experience this massive RPG before its release on January 26, 2024, in two exciting game modes: Adventure Mode, based on exploration, and Story Mode, based on plot events. For more information, visit: https://gaiden.sega.com/. Don’t miss all the news from RGG Studio on X (formerly Twitter): @RGGStudio.

Source: SEGA via PLAION