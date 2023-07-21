SAW And RGG Studio have released many news about the main storyline and the protagonists of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. In this new chapter of the franchise we will once again take on the role of the iconic Kazuma Kiryuand we will finally be able to find out what happened between the events of the sixth and seventh chapter of the franchise.

After having faked her death, Kiryu-san finds himself working for the Daidoji faction using the codename “Joryu”. During what was supposed to be an easy job at the Port of Yokohama however he will be faced with a mysterious organization that seems to recognize him and the protagonist cannot let his secret come out. Although he has severed all ties to his past, he will once again find himself at the center of the chaos caused by the underworld.

Kazuma Kiryu – played by: Takaya Kuroda

A legendary ex-yakuza member who made a deal with the Daidoji Faction and let go of his past. He was once known as the Dragon of Dojima, and became the head of the Tojo Clan. He also briefly ran the Morning Glory Orphanage in Okinawa. However all traces of his past have been erased, and he intends for it to remain that way. He tries to fill the void caused by the lack of children in the orphanage by completing tasks for the Daidoji Faction.

Kosei Shishido – played by: Yasukaze Motomiya

The Watase Family is the most powerful group within the Omi Alliance and is led by Kosei Shishido, who is on his way to becoming the new captain of the alliance. Shishido possesses extraordinary abilities, and carries lethal weapons with him without any remorse for the lives of his victims. He holds the lead thanks to his intimidating nature.

Yuki Tsuruno – played by: Yoshiyuki Yamaguchi

One of the captains of the Watase Family, he is the second most powerful member. A meticulous planner, he manages to lead the group in their leader’s absence using tenacity and loyalty. He has set many traps in order to capture Kiryu.

Akame – played by: First Summer Uika

Handyman based in Sotenbori, Osaka. He has great knowledge of what is happening in the city thanks to his Akame Network, which has developed in every corner of Sotenbori. He also acts as an intermediary for a certain person, and tries to guide him to his destination.

Homare Nishitani III – played by: Kim Jaeuck

A young member of the yakuza who quickly rose to become the head of the Kijin Clan. His charming looks manage to camouflage his craziness. He loves risking his life in combat. Within the Omi Alliance, his position is almost as influential as Watase’s.

Kihei Hanawa – played by: Hiroki Tochi

As supervisor of the Daidoji Faction, he is the only point of contact between Kazuma Kiryu and the outside world. His interactions with Kiryu-san are purely professional and lack any kind of emotion. He has no qualms about bringing the former Dragon of Dojima back into line.

I remind you that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available worldwide starting from next November 9 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: SEGA, RGG Studio Street Gematsu