Via the PlayStation Store the page of was leaked Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namewhich reveals the exit datethe first pictures and details of the new chapter in Sega’s “Yakuza” series.

The information leak was reported by the PSDeals portal, which monitors the changes and offers in the Sony store, thanks to which we learn that the game will debut on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on November 9, 2023.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name marks the return of Kazuma Kiryu as the main protagonist. After having faked his death to protect his family and assumed the false identity of “Joryu”, ours will have to deal with a mysterious figure who is trying to track him down.

As previously disclosed by Sega, it is a action classic and it won’t be a turmeric RPG like Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Also thanks to the information leaked from the PlayStation Store, we learn that players will be able to switch between two different fighting styles, “Yakuza” and “Agent”, at any time. The first will include powerful moves while the second is based on speed and precision, also taking advantage of a series of hich-tech gadgets such as electrified cables.

There will obviously be a large amount of side quests and leisure activitiessuch as karaoke, races with electric cars and challenges in a secret arena, which, as per the tradition of the series, will keep players busy for dozens and dozens of hours.

As mentioned at the beginning, the first official imageswhich you can view at this address. Below you will find the translated description of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

“Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and dropped his name to protect his family. Now, he’s forced into battle by a mysterious figure trying to track him down. Codenamed “Joryu”, Kiryu embarks on a thrilling bone-crushing combat action-adventure in vibrant environments filled with exciting characters and activities.”

“Dynamicly switch between Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in visceral melee combat. With Yakuza Style, strike fear into enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves fueled by Kiryu’s unparalleled strength and talent. Or up the ante with style of the Agent by delivering blows with pinpoint speed and accuracy, while using a variety of high-tech gadgets such as electrified cables to stun enemies. Adapt strategically to the situation and use both styles to dominate and destroy hordes of enemies.”

“Whether you’re battling it out in the Castle’s secret arena, singing a new song at karaoke, enjoying a drink at the live comedy club, or competing on the pocket circuit, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences. A scheming tipster named Akame provides also exciting side-quests, drawing you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori, Yokohama and the mysterious Castle.”

At this point it is reasonable to expect the official announcement from Sega during the Summer Game Fest tonight or at the most on the occasion of the RGG Summit Summer 2023 scheduled for June 16, 2023.