SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released news on the protagonists of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. As previously anticipated in this new chapter Kazuma Kiryu he will find himself living under the pseudonym Joryu and among his collaborators there will also be the mysterious one Akame.

The two will meet for the first time during one of the missions Kiryu for the Daidoji factionwhich will result in an accident. Akame leads the Akame Network, a network of informants made up of homeless people, and as a handyman he deals with dangerous requests that no one else would accept. Kiryu will start working for her and support her business, and within the game it will be possible find out more about their personal relationship.

The software house then released information on some of the members of the Daidoji faction that Kiryu will work for. These are:

Yoshimura – played by: Mitsuaki Kanuka

One of the Faction members who specializes in violent actions. Yoshimura prioritizes the Faction above all else, so he feels no compunction about eliminating anyone he considers a possible obstacle. He openly despises Kiryu, a man who to him seems to have no allegiance whatsoever to the Faction.

Boss – played by: Hiroshi Naka

Elderly man in a wheelchair shrouded in mystery, he is only known to be one of the leaders of the Daidoji Faction. He possesses enormous influence within the organization, and demands that Kiryu keep his word.

Chief Priest – played by: Ikkyu Juku

Chief Priest of the Daidoji Faction. He has detached himself from material desires, and spends his days playing Go on his behalf. He is one of the few people Kiryu confides in.

Before leaving you to a new gallery of images, I remind you that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available from next November 9th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu