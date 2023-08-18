SAW and the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. As previously announced in this new chapter we will take on the role of Kazuma Kiryu, who gave up his past and his identity after the events of the sixth episode. Under the pseudonym of Joryu will start collaborating with Daidoji factionunfortunately, however, he will once again find himself at the center of the chaos caused by the underworld.

In addition to the trailer, the software house has also released a short developer diary which reveals a very important novelty. As a bonus within the game it will also be present a very special trial version for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which will unlock as soon as we complete the game for the first time. No further details have been revealed at this time.

I remind you that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available in Europe next November 9th on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One And pc. You can pre-order the physical edition of the game via Bazaar Bazaar to the following links 10% discount using the code AKIBAGAMERS.





