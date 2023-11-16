













Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is promoted with a fight that even had bicycles









This duel in which everything was valid, the video game was promoted Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. It is worth noting that during the fight all kinds of items that we see in the game were used: supermarket boxes, chairs, tables and even bicycles… A detail that has happened in the video game since it was conceived more than a decade ago.

It is worth noting that the “Golden Dragons of Dojima” They were dressed in all costumes to pay tribute to the main character of the series, in this case, Kazuma Kiryu, a former yakuza who is always well dressed while fighting against the injustices that are put in front of him.

Source: Sega

Since we are talking about wrestling, this clothing was not going to last long and at least in wrestling clothes Kenny Omega It was possible to see the Sega brand and also the Sega logo. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio They are the ones in charge of the series. For his part, the wrestler Brian Cage wore pants that promoted Streets of Rage 4.

We also recommend: Review: Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – For old Yakuza fans

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Street Fight: The Golden Dragons of Dojima took the fight

The fight to promote Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name It was entertaining, especially because there were moments where everyone involved shined and many references were made to the video game, especially when advertisements for ramen shops were used or a bicycle was used as an object.

Source: AEW

Likewise, we also have to point out that part of this campaign was possible thanks to the fact that Kenny Omega is a true gamer and he greatly seeks these partnerships between AEW and video game companies. We could even see the ring with details alluding to Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

If you didn’t manage to see the fight, we share it with you in this post. To fully appreciate it, we recommend that you seek the service of FITE TV. Do you think this promotion was worth it? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)