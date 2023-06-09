The release date of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has been confirmed by Sega in Summer Games Fest 2023 through a trailer presented during the event. With this was shared an extensive list of details of the next spin-off from the series Yakuza.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name it was first announced in September of last year, when it was described as a more compact return to the action gameplay of previous games in the series. Plot-wise, the game will follow the series’ protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu, and explain what happened to him in the time between Yakuza 6 and Like a Dragon 8. In September, Gaiden was hinted at with a release date sometime this year. Now, we know that the game will hit stores on November 9.

At the end of Yakuza 6, Kiryu faked his death. He is now back in the criminal underworld thanks to a “mysterious figure trying to lure him out of hiding,” according to the game’s description. “Under the pseudonym Joryu, Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative featuring harrowing combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.” Kiryu will have two fighting styles. The Yakuza style sounds similar to the fighting style we’ve grown accustomed to seeing him use. The other, the Agent style, is characterized by “absolute speed and precision,” plus “high-tech gadgets like electrified tether cables.”

Fans will also be happy to know that pocket circuit racing is back as one of the mini-games. Other mentioned minigames include karaoke (with new songs) and a live-action cabaret club. The hallmarks of a classic game of Yakuza, so. We also now know that Gaiden It will take place in three different locations: Sotenbori, Yokohama, and a “mysterious” castle. Submissions can be undertaken by speaking with an informant named Akame. Let’s hope that the substories and their funny NPCs are still scattered around the maps. It is important to note that the versions of Gaiden for ps4 (both digital and physical) will offer a free upgrade to the digital edition of PS5.

Via: Youtube