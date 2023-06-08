According to the site PSDealswhich keeps track of the updated price lists of the Playstation Storenew details have leaked Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name in view of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Summit 2023 scheduled for this month. Among this information would be a release date, some new images and a description of the game. From these we can learn that the game will be set in Sotenbori And Yokohamaas well as in a mysterious new location called Castle.

According to PlayStation Store leaks, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will come out next November 9thalways up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Below we include the translated information from the store and some new images of the game.

Erase the past to protect the future

Once legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu he faked her death and dropped his name to protect his family. Now he finds himself in conflict with a mysterious figure who is trying to bring him out of hiding. With the codename “Joryu”, Kiryu embarks on a gripping action story with jaw-breaking fights in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.

Ultimate fights with two impact styles

Dynamically switch between fighting styles Yakuza to that Agent in visceral hand-to-hand combat.

With style Yakuzayou can strike fear into your enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves thanks to Kiryu’s unparalleled strength and flair.

Or up the ante with style Agentdelivering blows with sheer speed and accuracy and using a variety of high-tech gadgets such as electrified wires to stun enemies and then send them flying.

Adapt strategically to the situation and use both styles to dominate and destroy hordes of enemies.

Endless fun

Whether it’s a brawl in the Castle’s secret arena, singing a new karaoke song, having a drink in a cabaret or competing in the Pocket Circuitthe game world offers a variety of immersive experiences.

An intriguing informant by name Akame also provides exciting sub-quests, engaging you in an epic showdown that unfolds as you explore and enjoy Sotenbori, Yokohama and the mysterious Castle.

Note

If you already own the PlayStation 4 version of this game you can get the digital PlayStation 5 version at no extra cost and you do not need to purchase this product. Owners of a PlayStation 4 disc copy must insert it into their PlayStation 5 each time they wish to download or play the digital PlayStation 5 version. PlayStation 4 disc owners who purchase the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console without a disc will not be able to obtain the PlayStation 5 at no extra cost.

Offline multiplayer (two players).

Remote Play allows users to connect and play games on their PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 using a mobile device, PC or another PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

Offline play enabled.

Source: PSDeals Street Gematsu