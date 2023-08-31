SAW announced that in Europe the highly anticipated Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will officially arrive in Europe only in digital format through the stores of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC the next November 9th.

However, as in the case of Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Daiwho will receive the same treatment in our area, our friends of Bazaar Bazaar allow you to purchase the physical edition of the game in version PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Using the discount code “AKIBAGAMERS” you can save 10% on the title in both the regular and exclusive editions limited edition.

The latter includes a copy of the game, a metal mug with the tattoo of Kiryu, a glasses case and a bottle opener. The physical version of the game will include the texts in Italian and you can purchase them by following these links.